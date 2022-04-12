The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allstate by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

