Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.02% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

