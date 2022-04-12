220 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $584.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $361.34 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.61 and its 200-day moving average is $520.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

