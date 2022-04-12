Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

