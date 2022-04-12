1,280 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,207,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

