Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,203,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,180,000 after purchasing an additional 492,134 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,381 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

