Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo stock opened at $208.63 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $172.37 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.