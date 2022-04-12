Clarius Group LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after buying an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $54,425,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

