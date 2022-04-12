Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 273,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

