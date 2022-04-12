Clarius Group LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.