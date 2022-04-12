DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.