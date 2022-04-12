Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,179 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,179 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $73,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,677,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

