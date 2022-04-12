Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXJ opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

