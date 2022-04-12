Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JQC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,988,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,551 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

