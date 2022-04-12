Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $192,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

