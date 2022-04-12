Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $26,350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 40.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 406,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Paysafe by 452.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 716,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

