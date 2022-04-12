Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

