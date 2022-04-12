Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 659 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

ANSYS stock opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

