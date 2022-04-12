2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $4,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 2U by 106.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 24.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

