Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.11.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

