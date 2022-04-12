Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $471,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

