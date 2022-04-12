Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 987 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 178,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 917.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 159,288 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

