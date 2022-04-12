Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after buying an additional 2,628,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter.

HST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

