Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

