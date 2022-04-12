ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.
Shares of ARR stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
