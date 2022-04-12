ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

