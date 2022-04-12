Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)
