Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

