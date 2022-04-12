Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.66 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,468,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 339,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

