Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.