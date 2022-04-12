Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

