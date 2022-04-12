Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

