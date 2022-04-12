Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,683 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

