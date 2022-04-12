Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

