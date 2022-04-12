Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.