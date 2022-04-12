Xponance Inc. Has $595,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

