Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $594,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

