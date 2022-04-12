Clarius Group LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.