Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.