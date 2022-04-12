Clarius Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

