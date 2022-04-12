KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KBR by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

