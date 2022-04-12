Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Plans $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 109.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

MAA opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,110,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

