Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

