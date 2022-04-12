Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of BELFA stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.