EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

EOG stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

