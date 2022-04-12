Clarius Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

