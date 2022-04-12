Clarius Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 2,669,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,267,000 after buying an additional 671,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,403,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,818,000 after buying an additional 1,844,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

