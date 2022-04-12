Clarius Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.11 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

