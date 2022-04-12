Clarius Group LLC Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,143,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

ETSY opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

