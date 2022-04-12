Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

