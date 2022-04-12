-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

PNT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

