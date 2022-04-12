MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.09. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

