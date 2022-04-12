$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

TWKS opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

